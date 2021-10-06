Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SGEN traded down $6.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.76. 696,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,538. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

