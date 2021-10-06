Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.79. The stock had a trading volume of 399,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.10.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.