SeqLL Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on October 6th (NASDAQ:SQL)

SeqLL’s (NASDAQ:SQL) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, October 6th. SeqLL had issued 3,060,000 shares in its IPO on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $13,005,000 based on an initial share price of $4.25. During SeqLL’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ SQL opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. SeqLL has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

