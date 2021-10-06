Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 264,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 117,727 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $33,730,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $20,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $18,964,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $18,418,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $17,010,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

