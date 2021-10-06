Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

About Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seneca Savings. The firm engages in accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential construction loans, and consumer loans.

