Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04 on October 21st

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) declared a — dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0432 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

ASAI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 403.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

