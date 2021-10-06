Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.99

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.99 and last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 15921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.02 million, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

