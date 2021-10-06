Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Down 8.4%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 6,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 457,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $577.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.80.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

