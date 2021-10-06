Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Paychex by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Paychex by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Paychex by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 52,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,416. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

