Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,196,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qudian by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 434,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 215,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Qudian stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 4,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,641. The company has a market cap of $359.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. Qudian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 24.60, a current ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter.

Qudian Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

