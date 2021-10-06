Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 23,180 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. 174,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,769,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

