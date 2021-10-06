Secure Energy Services’ (SES) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.35.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE SES traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.12. The company had a trading volume of 629,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.23. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$5.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.96.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.2594408 EPS for the current year.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.