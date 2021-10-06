Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.72 and last traded at $79.80. Approximately 81,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,983,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

