Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 20.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.69. 8,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,661. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $167.24 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,533. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

