Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $54,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $2,592,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $2,496,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $1,469,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

MNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock traded down 0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 2.21. 17,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,168. The firm has a market cap of $677.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.23. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.72 and a twelve month high of 5.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.70.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

