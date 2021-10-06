Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $54,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $2,592,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $2,496,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth $1,469,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
MNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.
