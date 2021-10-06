Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,616. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

