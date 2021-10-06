Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $218,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after buying an additional 177,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after buying an additional 108,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,894,000 after buying an additional 448,300 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

NYSE SWK traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.68. 4,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,928. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.80 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

