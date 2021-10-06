Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 6,648 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 10.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,881,000 after buying an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Premier by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Premier by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,824,000 after buying an additional 249,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 2,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,283. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

