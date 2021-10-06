Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 4.6%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.63. 1,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 263,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

