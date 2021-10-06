ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $241,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in ScanSource by 146.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $897.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 1.58.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. ScanSource’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

