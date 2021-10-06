SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $330.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.23 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

