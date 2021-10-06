Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

BFS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. 28,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,697. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

