Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

NYSE SAR traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 102.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saratoga Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.62% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.