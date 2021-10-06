SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after acquiring an additional 151,877 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.40. 6,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.79. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $159.46. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

