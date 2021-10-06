Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €83.46 ($98.19) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.14. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

