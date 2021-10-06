SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.52

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 4491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $462.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.26 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

