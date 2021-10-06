Sandbar Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 150,537 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,445,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 102,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. 118,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,967. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 3.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

