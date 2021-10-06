Sandbar Asset Management LLP Has $18.76 Million Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 38.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216,484 shares during the quarter. Domtar makes up 2.0% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Domtar were worth $18,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,503. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

