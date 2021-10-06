Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 31,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,276. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.