Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. 31,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,276. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

