Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $125.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $111.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,204. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $79.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

