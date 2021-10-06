RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s (RWEOY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.
