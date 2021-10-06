Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) versus Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Head to Head Contrast

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Gambling.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 15.87 $1.08 million ($0.01) -2,017.00 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 10.31 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 2 6 0 2.75 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.21%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.89%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Rush Street Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Gambling.com Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.