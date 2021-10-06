Rupiah Token Price Tops $0.0001 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $1.02 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00252303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00106825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

