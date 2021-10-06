RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. 4,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.