Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $76,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after acquiring an additional 531,762 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RCL traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. 61,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

