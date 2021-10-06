Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to “Sector Perform”

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IBDRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.