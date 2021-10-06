Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $23.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,956,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

