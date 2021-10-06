Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $23.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.
NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25.
In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,956,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
