Roth Capital Cuts Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target to $14.00

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,650. The stock has a market cap of $274.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 92,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

