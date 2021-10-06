Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $550.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $446.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.