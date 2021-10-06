Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of RVSB stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,225. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.