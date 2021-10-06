Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,225. The company has a market capitalization of $158.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 120,926 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.