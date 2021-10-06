Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. 44,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,258. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

