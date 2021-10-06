Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

RMM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. 643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

