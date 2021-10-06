Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

