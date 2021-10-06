Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.
Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.