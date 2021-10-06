Richelieu Hardware (RCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect Richelieu Hardware to post earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.40 million.

RCH opened at C$41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$32.49 and a 12-month high of C$46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

RCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

