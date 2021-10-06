Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 20,220 StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneMor by 4,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneMor alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer E. Goldenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STON opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. StoneMor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $292.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter.

StoneMor Profile

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.