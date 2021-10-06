Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 568,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,136,000 after buying an additional 88,122 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,879,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 475,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,586,000 after buying an additional 124,515 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $245.25. 1,240,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.