Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.51% of Phreesia worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $193,045.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,423 shares of company stock worth $12,997,104 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. 170,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,164. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

