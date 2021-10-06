Reviewing Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Vale pays an annual dividend of $3.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.9%. Impala Platinum pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Vale pays out 142.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Impala Platinum pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vale has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vale is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Vale and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 30.59% 65.49% 26.85% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vale has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vale and Impala Platinum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $40.02 billion 1.76 $4.88 billion $2.11 6.51 Impala Platinum $8.46 billion 1.14 $3.07 billion $3.01 3.91

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Impala Platinum. Impala Platinum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vale and Impala Platinum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 3 4 4 0 2.09 Impala Platinum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vale currently has a consensus target price of $19.93, indicating a potential upside of 45.05%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Summary

Vale beats Impala Platinum on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves in the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment comprises eproduction and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.

