Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.74.

QSR stock traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,125. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.69. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$67.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

